|
16.06.2022 16:23:06
Macroeconomic Headwinds to Hit Nvidia for $500 Million
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been riding powerful tailwinds along its path to incredible growth over the last several years. Unfortunately, a few headwinds are now rising for Nvidia. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led the company to decide it should stop sales in the region as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Elsewhere, the reinstatement of some temporary COVID-19 lockdowns in China is hurting its ability to manufacture products and lowering demand from consumers. Management elaborated on the impacts these headwinds will have in the company's conference call that followed its first-quarter earnings release last month:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!