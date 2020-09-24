Macrogen, K-Quarantine System "Smart Mobile Lab" Exported to Indonesia

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrogen has established the first "Smart Mobile Lab" in Korea and has supplied it to Indonesia as well.

Macrogen (CEO Sukang Lee, www.macrogen.com), a biotechnology company for precision medicine, announced that it established the first "Smart Mobile Lab (SML)" in Korea and exported it to Indonesia.

Macrogen signed its first export agreement with LG International, an affiliate of LG Group in Korea and a general trading company, on September 22nd. The initial two export units will be supplied to Indonesia through LG International. Following the first agreement, additional units are currently in last-minute negotiation over additional export agreements.

Macrogen's Smart Mobile Lab is the first-ever mobile container type for on-site COVID 19 testing developed in Korea. It offers one-stop COVID-19 testing within a matter of minutes and it can be easily installed wherever as necessary.

Macrogen has designed the SML that is easy to move and install in order to supply the K-quarantine packaging to overseas that are suffering from COVID-19 testing because of insufficient healthcare quarantine infrastructure. SML with strict Bio Safety Level-2(BSL-2) deals with all stages from viral RNA extraction, real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), diagnosis, analysis, and to results. It also provides unique and differentiated services for Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), online/on-site training for lab technicians, and instrument maintenance.

Macrogen's SML also displays excellent performance in terms of sustainability as it can be extended into a process capable of molecular diagnostic testing for various infectious diseases other than COVID-19. Currently, Macrogen is in the course of preparation for related patent applications based on the unique design structure of SML and the implementation of differentiated additional features.

Sukang Lee, CEO of Macrogen said, "As a result of scrutinizing each country's response to COVID-19 after entering our new business field in molecular diagnostics this year, we determined that there was a limit to responding to COVID-19 pandemic by providing test kits, and thus we came up with the Smart Mobile Lab. This agreement with LG International is expected to contribute significantly towards expanding the scope of local medical systems in areas with insufficient disease control infrastructure and strengthening the capacity to respond to COVID-19 by introducing an excellent K-quarantine system."

"We will continue to cooperate closely with LG International to drive business performance in our new business sector, while also transparently sharing information and actively communicating with customers to enhance our corporate and shareholder value," CEO Lee emphasized.

LG International Corp.

LG International is an affiliate of LG Group and a general trading company established in 1953. Currently, it is engaged in various business projects with focus on energy, industrial goods, and solutions at 50 footholds in over 20 countries worldwide.

Macrogen

Macrogen is a precision medicine biotechnology company founded in 1997. It provides various services necessary for biotechnology and clinical research such as sequence analysis (CES and NGS), biochip analysis (Microarray), oligo synthesis (Oligo), genetically engineered mouse (GEM), and bioinformatics. Built on its know-how in the fields of clinical diagnosis and personal genomics, Macrogen has recently obtained the European CE-IVD certification for its COVID-19 testing kit and built Korea's first-ever "Smart Mobile Lab," an on-site prefab container-type COVID-19 testing system.

Contacts

Macrogen Inc.

ngsclinic@macrogen.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200923/2926261-1

SOURCE Macrogen