MACROKIOSK and Silverlake Collaborate to Advance the Future of Banking

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MACROKIOSK and Silverlake join forces to empower the emerging digital banking industry in the Asia Pacific region. This collaboration brings together the proven robust digital solutions and respective capabilities of MACROKIOSK and Silverlake to support virtual banks in the evolving banking industry landscape.

With increasing digital transformation across the banking sector, the arrival of digital banking in the region is certain. As digital banking is set to disrupt traditional banking practices and cater to underserved markets, advanced technology becomes more crucial than ever in driving the success of digital banking in emerging economies. The partnership between MACROKIOSK and Silverlake will play a vital role in pioneering connectivity and facilitating virtual banks with their digital offerings.

As Asia's leading digital technology company, MACROKIOSK's key focus is in the areas of Communication, Authentication, Engagement and Payment delivered through its in-house developed BOLD. suite of digital solutions which are scalable, secure and highly adaptable.

"MACROKIOSK powers over 40 financial institutions in 14 countries across Asia Pacific. Our BOLD. solutions are future-ready to meet the demands of virtual banks and together with Silverlake, we are confident we will provide meaningful access, efficiency and convenience for digital banking consumers," says Dato' Henry Goh, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MACROKIOSK Group.

With award-winning financial institutions as its clients and a vision of 'mobility beyond imagination', Silverlake has left a rather large footprint for digital banking and enterprise mobility in the Asia Pacific region. Moving forward, Silverlake intends to continue developing digital solutions and improve its customer experience models to simplify banking for individuals and organisations alike. Alongside with MACROKIOSK, it recognises the significance of digital banking. "Our focus is to drive innovation in financial institutions in Asia Pacific countries through various digital financial services," says Mr. Joseph Yeong, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Silverlake Mobility Ecosystem.

The collaboration between MACROKIOSK and Silverlake is poised to create a strong partner ecosystem across technologies in their respective areas of expertise, which enable virtual banks to leverage advanced solutions to stay ahead of competition and expand their foothold in the digital banking landscape.

ABOUT MACROKIOSK

MACROKIOSK is Asia's leading digital technology company with a strong global presence. Since 2000, MACROKIOSK has been at the forefront of helping individuals and businesses embrace the digital economy through the delivery of Digitalisation Platform-as-a-Service (DPaaS) solutions.

To date, more than 3000 businesses in 37 countries spanning 24 industries and millions of users experience MACROKIOSK's scalable, secure and highly-adaptable digital solutions developed in-house. MACROKIOSK is certified to international standards including the Microsoft.NET, PMP certification and ISO27001 ISMS.

For more information, please visit www.macrokiosk.com.

ABOUT SILVERLAKE

Silverlake is a leading Technology Innovations, Banking, Financial and Cyber Security solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region with a global presence. Executing parallel efforts in pursuing technology innovations as well as keeping its more than 30 years of deploying core banking to customer sites at 100% success rate is paramount to the company's strategy.

For more information, please visit www.silverlakemobility.com.

