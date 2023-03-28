MacuHealth and IOSA Joint Venture Acquires the Howard Foundation's Patent Portfolio

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maravilla LLC, a joint venture between MacuHealth and IOSA, is proud to announce it has acquired the Howard Foundation's patent portfolio.

In the transaction, MacuHealth, a leader in ocular supplementation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Avantius Group, and Industrial Organica SA (IOSA), a leader in carotenoid-based raw material, received nearly fifty patents and trademarks from over three decades of top-level research. The contents include innovations relating to age-related macular degeneration, visual performance, cognitive function, visual health, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and several applications at different stages of approval.

"In a lifetime of research, my father, the late Dr. Alan Howard, had the vision to use patents to protect the quality and use of the products that came from that research," said Julie Lambert, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Howard Foundation. "Through the Howard Foundation, this culminated in a series of patents and trademarks developed for use in eye and brain health. We are pleased to pass these patents on to our long-term business partners."

Maravilla LLC will license its newly acquired portfolio to an established and growing network of companies, including MacuHealth, MacuHealth LTD, IOSA, Memory Health and other distributors worldwide.

"This initiative allows us to secure our foothold in the carotenoid-based supplement industry and manage current and upcoming scientific breakthroughs behind our line of products," said Frederic Jouhet, president of the Avantius Group and co-manager of Maravilla.

"IOSA has an unmatched history of developing innovations that become the industry standard in raw ingredients with carotenoids," said Carlos Torres, director of IOSA Mexico and co-manager of Maravilla. "This portfolio greatly complements the patents and future patents we are bringing to our partners, and we are excited about the future growth of Maravilla."

Maravilla will continue to acquire and license portfolios from other enterprises. Attorney and longtime advisor Glenn Forbis of Harness IP served as Maravilla's advisor for this transaction on behalf of Avantius Group.

MacuHealth is a leader in the eye supplement industry that is focused on innovation and providing premium products formulated with the purest, most stable ingredients proven to nourish and care for the whole eye at every stage of life. MacuHealth's products must meet the highest standards in scientific research to ensure each supplement is safe and effective. For more information, visit MacuHealth.com.

Established in 1966, IOSA is a corporation located in Mexico involved in the research, development, production and commercialization of carotenoids from natural sources for the past 50 years. For more information, visit www.iosa.com.mx.

