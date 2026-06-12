Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.06.2026 10:15:00
Macy's Just Had Its Strongest Q1 in 4 Years. Here Are 3 Ways the Struggling Retailer Is Tackling Its Turnaround.
Malls and department stores are seen by many as fading relics of the past, but don't tell that to Macy's (NYSE: M).The clothing retail store chain just had its best first quarter in years, and its stock price is up 85% over the past 12 months. It even caught the attention of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB), which added its first-ever stake in Macy's in the first quarter. Revenue increased 2% in the quarter to $4.9 billion, while its comparable (or same-store) sales rose 3%. Macy's store comp sales were up 1.6%, but the company's Bloomingdale stores saw comp sales surge 10.2% while its beauty property, Blue Mercury, saw same-store sales jump 6.4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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