Macy's Launches Its Brand Platform 'Own Your Style'

(RTTNews) - Macy's has rolled out its own brand platform "Own Your Style" as part of its Polaris strategy to win with fashion and style. Own Your Style is a multiyear creative platform and tagline celebrating individuality and placing customers at the center of communication.

The platform, powered by a digitally led omnichannel experience, will provide customers engaging digital and social-first experiences, branded content, sequenced storytelling, in-person expert advice and personalized data-driven recommendations.

The brand will help customers discover and express their unique personal style by connecting them with products, advice, inspiration and great value.

Starting in March, Own Your Style will become fully integrated across all customer touchpoints including macys.com, Macy's app, social media and stores.

"Style is unique to the individual. We will help our customers express their personal style through personalized data-driven recommendations and expert advice that will differentiate us in a cluttered marketplace," said Rich Lennox, chief brand officer of Macy's.

The company said "it will introduce a refreshed brand identity that will embody the spirit of discovery and playfulness featuring more tips, inspiration, how-tos and hacks that make deciding what to buy easier and shopping more fun."

Own Your Style brand platform will be bought to life for customers with the help of reimagined dress code for store colleagues that will celebrate self-expression to inspire customers to discover their own style.

Macy's stores will feature monthly Own Your Style and Now Trending pavilions curated with must-have products and key items. Customers will receive style guidance from digital screens throughout the store featuring style inspiration plus visual product displays including shoes and bags cross merchandised with outfits to provide style advice directly on the floor.