|
21.05.2024 13:21:47
Macy's Q1 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops View; Lifts FY14 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Macy's Inc. (M), an omni-channel fashion retailer, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income fell to $62 million from last year's $155 million.
Earnings per share were $0.22, down from $0.56 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.27, compared to last year's $0.56.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue dropped to $5 billion from prior year's $5.17 billion. Net sales were $4.85 billion, down 2.7 percent from last year's $4.98 billion.
Comparable sales were down 1.2 percent on an owned basis and down 0.3 percent on an owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace basis.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.55 to $2.90, higher than previously expected $2.45 to $2.85.
Net sales would be $22.3 billion to $22.9 billion, compared to previous outlook of $22.2 billion to $22.9 billion.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share on sales of $22.81 billion.
For the year, comparable owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales change are still expected to be down around 1 percent to up 1.5 percent versus 2023.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Macy's shares were gaining around 3.1 percent to trade at $19.70.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Macy's Incmehr Nachrichten
|
20.05.24
|Ausblick: Macys präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.24
|Erhöhtes Übernahme-Angebot schickt Macy's-Aktie auf Höhenflug (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Macys gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
11.12.23
|Macy's-Aktie im Höhenflug: Finanzinvestoren wollen offenbar Macy's kaufen (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Macy's schnellen hoch - Bericht über Übernahmeofferte (dpa-AFX)