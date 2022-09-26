Macy's To Hire More Than 41,000 Seasonal Colleagues

(RTTNews) - Omnichannel retailer Macy's, Inc. announced Monday plans to hire colleagues for more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season.

The colleagues will be positioned at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online through the company careers sites or join them in person for an on-the-spot interview during its monthly hiring events at the stores and supply chain locations across the country.

The next holiday hiring event comes on October 6.

The company noted that the number of seasonal opportunities is relatively consistent with the number of open positions in prior years.

Macy's colleagues will be offered opportunities ranging from entry-level roles to leadership roles.

Seasonal colleagues will also have access to new opportunities, as colleagues are actively converted to permanent roles. In 2021, more than 10,300 seasonal colleagues earned permanent positions throughout the holiday season.

Permanent colleagues earn an average base pay above $17 an hour and average total pay of $20 an hour along with the opportunity to work additional hours with flexible schedules.