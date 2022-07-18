Macy's To Now Bring Toys"R"Us Brand To Every Macy's Store In The US

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced Monday that it has expanded its partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys"R"Us brand to every Macy's store in America this holiday season. This comes nearly a year after the expansive assortment of Toys"R"Us products were made online exclusively at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com, powered by Macy's digital and fulfillment ecosystem.

Beginning late July and rolling out through October 15, the in-store Toys"R"Us shops will range from 1,000 sq. feet and span up to 10,000 sq. feet in flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

The footprint of stores may flex up an additional 500 to 3,000 sq. feet during the holiday season to offer an even wider assortment of products.

The Toys"R"Us brand will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. The Toys"R"Us shops will also feature a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity for families.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy's stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.