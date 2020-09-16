Mad Engine Names James Wolfe as Senior Vice President of Design for Its Men's, Boy's, Accessories and Brands Divisions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Engine recently named James Wolfe as Senior Vice President of Design over its Men's, Boy's, Accessories and Brands Division. Having led creative departments in the license and private brand space over the past 13 years, including with Mad Engine from 2014 through 2016, James is one of the industry's most well-known, creative talents.

In his new role, James will oversee and manage all aspects of the design and creative for Mad Engine's Men's, Boy's, Accessories and Brands division.

"I have been very impressed with Mad Engine's ability to identify 'hot' IP and how it has diversified its business from direct-to-consumer, specialty, and mass across multiple product categories" said James. "It is clear to me how it has become a leader in the space. I am extremely excited about my new role and an opportunity to work with such a talented team."

"James is one of the best creatives in the industry, Mad Engine is thrilled to add another great talent to our line up," said Dean Allen, Mad Engine's Chief Merchandising Officer. "James understands all aspects of the industry, production, creative, design, brands, properties and licensing, his skill set is impressive. With James, Gina [Cappi SVP Girl, ITG, ITB], Sara [Scargall SVP Womens], and so many others, Mad Engine truly has the most talented and deepest creative team in the industry."

James Wolfe has over twenty years' experience overseeing creative and design, building brands and also working with licensors, retailers and manufacturers. Mad Engine is a leading, full service Global Apparel and Accessories company that creates, designs, produces and distributes a full range of licensed, private label and branded products.

Mad Engine is happy to welcome James back to the Mad Engine Family.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mad-engine-names-james-wolfe-as-senior-vice-president-of-design-for-its-mens-boys-accessories-and-brands-divisions-301132264.html

SOURCE Mad Engine