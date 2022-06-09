Madalina Suceveanu Joins Liberty Global’s Tech Leadership Team

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) has appointed senior technology executive Madalina Suceveanu to the newly-established role of Managing Director, Mobile & Cloud Technology, reporting into Liberty Global Chief Technology Officer Enrique Rodriguez. In addition, she has also been appointed to Telenet’s Board of Directors.

In the new role, Ms. Suceveanu will be responsible for developing Liberty Global’s technology strategy and its investments in mobile and cloud technologies. The creation of the role aligns with Liberty Global’s fixed mobile convergence strategy which has driven a number of major transactions in recent years combining leading fixed and mobile network assets, including the merger of Virgin Media and O2 in the UK and acquisition of Sunrise in Switzerland.

In total, Liberty Global’s next-generation products delivered through advanced fibre and 5G networks now connect a total of 85 million subscribers across Europe and the UK. Liberty Global’s investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, has also invested in a series of leading mobile & cloud businesses, including Pax8, Aviatrix and Lacework.

Ms Suceveanu will make her first conference appearance as a Liberty Global executive today at the European Women in Technology event at the RAI in Amsterdam.

Prior to joining Liberty Global, Ms. Suceveanu held several senior leadership positions at Vodafone Group PLC, including CTO of the European Cluster, Turkey and Egypt and CTO of Vodafone Ireland. She also served as Chief Networks Officer at Vodafone in Germany. Prior to joining Vodafone, Ms. Suceveanu worked in several senior roles at Orange Romania S.A. from 1997 until 2013, rising to Chief Technology Officer.

Enrique Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global, comments: ‘Madalina is a senior technology executive of the highest standing and we’re thrilled that she is joining us in this newly-created role. We look forward to benefiting from her vast experience as we continue to develop our strategy to deliver even more innovation for customers and partners.’

Madalina Suceveanu adds: ‘I am very excited to join Liberty Global in this new role of Managing Director, Mobile & Cloud Technology. I look forward to enabling our customers and society to benefit from the full potential of 5G and cloud technologies in timely, innovative and effective ways.’

Ms. Suceveanu has also been a member of the board of directors of the Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Orange Foundation, Netshare Ireland and SIRO, a joint venture between Vodafone Ireland and the nation's state-owned electrical utility, ESB. In 2017 she was recognized by technology publication Silicon Republic as one of the top 25 female leaders in technology in the world.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million fixed and mobile connections* across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7.5 billion, while the VodafoneZiggo JV and the VMO2 JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $19 billion.**

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, Lionsgate and the Formula E racing series.

* Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned non-consolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile subscribers of the VMO2 JV and B2B fixed subscribers of the VodafoneZiggo JV.

** Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2021 Liberty Global consolidated results (excluding revenue from the U.K. JV Entities) and the combined as reported full year 2021 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and estimated U.S. GAAP full year 2021 results for the VMO2 JV. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

