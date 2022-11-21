|
21.11.2022 15:00:00
MADDA FELLA ANNOUNCES A RUM GUIDE HIGHLIGHTING CARIBBEAN RUMS
KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madda Fella, a men's tropical clothing company announces the 2022 Madda Fella Rum Guide which highlights rums from various islands across the Caribbean. Madda Fella's flagship store in Key West has a small rum bar adjacent to the store where customers shopping for their favorite tropical wear can try one of the delicious rum drinks that are detailed in this comprehensive rum guide.
The rum guide is a beautiful online guide that provides history on the evolution of the industry, how the sugarcane crops of the Caribbean were first distilled in the 1600s and how rum became the favorite drink of the British Navy and literally, the pirates that roamed the Caribbean among others of that time. The rum guide details premier rum distillers and what sets their rum apart from the other brands on the market.
"This is a passion project, with tastings, that we vetted last summer and created for the Holiday Season," said Madda Fella CEO Michael Louden. "We anticipate our customers will have a lot of fun with it."
A copy of the Madda Fella rum guide can be found here: https://www.maddafella.com/pages/madda-fellas-rum-guideAbout Madda Fella
Madda Fella is a mens tropical clothing company with their anchor store at the base of Duval Street and Sunset Pier. Madda Fella captures the island life in their products. https://www.maddafella.com.
SOURCE Madda Fella
