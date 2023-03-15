MADE BY NACHO EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION NATIONWIDE WITH PHILLIPS PET

Partnership with Phillips Pet Gives Way for Individual Pet Specialty Retailers to Access Bobby Flay's Premium Cat Food Brand

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Made by Nacho , the premium cat food and health brand from the mind of Bobby Flay and his cat Nacho, announced today their exclusive partnership with Phillips Pet . Making it more accessible for individual pet specialty retailers to stock the brand, this strategic partnership helps grow Made by Nacho's audience nationwide and acts as a foray into marketplaces beyond big box chains. The brand's alliance with Phillips Pet drives their mission of bringing premium, good-for-your-pet products to cat owners, by cat owners.

Launched in 2021, Made by Nacho began as a brand from the heart of renowned chef and cat dad, Bobby Flay, and his beloved larger-than-life feline Nacho. Committed to honoring cats' health, well-being and enjoyment, the brand offers an array of products like wet food, dry food, meal toppers, treats and more. Each product pays homage to Bobby's culinary roots and helps power through the dreaded palate-fatigue that cats often feel through their bone broth toppers, wet food and more. The brand pulls their expertise to cater to every type of cat, using Bobby's eye for chef-inspired flavors, in-house Veterinarian Dr. Katja Lang for nutrition quality and Nacho to taste-test – earning the approval from cats themselves.

"We are thrilled to bring Made by Nacho into more households through this exclusive partnership with Phillips Pet," noted Co-founder Elly Truesdell. "As the pet food industry grows, we're seeing an unprecedented uptick in cat parents wanting nutritionally-rewarding and satiating food, treats and more. We built Made by Nacho for cats only, with taste and nutrition at our core; we are excited to have Phillips Pet be a partner that will further educate in the category."

Phillips Pet is known for being a knowledgeable and reliable source for pet food in the industry. As an official retailer of many premium brands, now including Made by Nacho, the distribution business has connected millions of pet owners with trusted brands. With a truly nationwide reach, Phillips Pet has helped brands grow their audience across the country and furthered the education of what quality feeding means for the pet category. Phillips Pet is excited about taking the cat category to another level with Made by Nacho, and offers culinary and cat enthusiasts a new way to connect with their pets.

"We are proud to be adding the Made by Nacho brand to the Phillips family," said Jessica Morris, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Merchandising. "As the exclusive national distribution partner, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies will leverage our network of partners in the pet retail marketplace to bring Made by Nacho to cats everywhere."

Phillips Pet will begin offering Made by Nacho's complete line of cat products to independent pet specialty retailers this month. For more information, please visit www.MadebyNacho.com and www.PhillipsPet.com or follow on Instagram at @MadebyNacho and @PhillipsPetFood .

ABOUT MADE BY NACHO

Founded by Nacho Flay and his dad, Chef Bobby Flay—Made by Nacho is made for cats, by a cat. After years of watching his dad use only the best ingredients for his recipes, Nacho realized his cat food didn't measure up. That was his a-ha moment: Cats deserve more out of their food than they were getting—and Nacho was the cat to change all that. So Nacho and Bobby got to cooking and got some help from the best in the biz—like his lifelong vet, Dr. Katja Lang, who knows her stuff. Thousands of taste tests later, Made by Nacho was born. We use a culinary approach for our cat-crafted cat food, starting with no-compromise, premium proteins like cage-free chicken, grass-fed, grain-finished beef, and sustainably caught salmon. Nacho's constantly cooking up new recipes to help combat palate fatigue (aka the finickiness humans always talk about.) Every recipe that leaves his kitchen pairs the flavors and textures cats crave with the chef-inspired quality they deserve. For more information, visit www.MadebyNacho.com or follow @MadebyNacho .

ABOUT PHILLIPS PET

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies business started as a single feed store in 1938. Phillips has 11 distribution centers that are strategically located across the United States. Phillips proudly serves the Pet Specialty Industry and is committed to providing customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their businesses. For more info, visit PhillipsPet.com .

SOURCE Made By Nacho