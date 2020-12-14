Made in Italy startups at GITEX 2020 DUBAI

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After all these tough months, it was amazing to be part of GITEX and feel the hope of a brighter future coming," said Patrizia Marin, President of Marco Polo Experience (international services agency specialized in business development, marketing, PR and media relations, with a Global Views and Business Strategies attitude).

Dubai scored an important victory against the Covid 19 pandemic. GITEX, the region's premium technology event, stands as the only in-person, global tech event of 2020. Its 40th edition has been held at the Dubai World Centre at the beginning of December, with the participation of industry leaders and investors from over 60 countries.

Despite all the precautions taken to make sure the event was Covid free, GITEX 2020 was an opportunity to prove the emirate's ability to restart the city's events sector and this support the international effort to restart the global economy after the pandemic.

"The decision to organize GITEX as an in-person event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE, "reflects our determination to overcome the current circumstances. It also reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting its major partners in the global technology industry across the world. By organizing GITEX this year, we seek to strengthen and expand our long-standing partnership with them to accelerate our shared journey to the future. I would like to commend the efforts of the event's organizers in holding this major global event."

The event has allowed participants to connect with over 50,000 global peers through its AI enabled app; provide access to global tech enterprises and startups from 12 sectors; and explore ground breaking pre and post-pandemic technologies and the pioneers behind them.

The meeting brought five cutting edge tech shows into the city, with specialists showcasing innovative solutions in AI, 5G, food security, fintech, future mobility, cybersecurity, healthcare and agritech.

The UAE also hosted the first Israeli technology delegation to the country, two months after signing a historical peace agreement with Israel. The Israel Export Institute (IEI) was leading the delegation of Israeli government officials, entrepreneurs and business executives, reported Dubai Media Office. "The participation of Israeli companies in the GITEX exhibition and in the Israeli delegation to Dubai is of great importance. The Ministry of Economy, together with the Foreign Trade Administration, is constantly working to create joint business opportunities," said David Leffler, CEO, Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry.

"Organizing this first-of-its kind summit at the 40th edition of GITEX Technology Week constitutes a major stepping stone in strengthening cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the future digital economy. It will contribute to expanding knowledge exchange between both countries and accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions and services based on future technologies," said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Italy was present with ITA pavilion. Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, "Thanks also to a very advanced regulatory framework to promote the establishment and growth of new innovative enterprises with a high technological value, the number of Italian start-up companies has boomed over the years, with 11,500 start-ups registered in Italy as of July 2020. Despite these difficult times, we are therefore happy to bring to GITEX Future Stars, a number of Italian start-ups who are keen to present their innovative solutions to an inspiring ecosystem of companies, active investors, venture capitalists and visitors from over 60 countries".

One of the five shows, GITEX Future Stars 2020 , was devoted to the up-and-coming startups. At ITA pavilion, under the direction of Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, there were 20 innovative SMEs from the country's booming start up sector. These included blockchain solutions to solve the issues of counterfeit products, use of artificial intelligence to complement personal services in the HORECA sector, Semantic Web and Sentiment Analysis digital solutions, platform to expedite 'Digital Transformation' in healthcare applications, solutions for vertical gardens, Smart Farming solutions and contact-tracing and social-distancing systems. Present at GITEX were Mobimesh (InPiazza); Kemanji; Tolemaica; RIC 3D; Sanycar;Gardenstuff; 2REC.

Very proud of Tolemaica project presented by Domenico De Luca from Naples who has been qualified to the final round of the Supernova Challenge, best twelve startups among 1.100 present at GITEX.

Giuseppe Merenda of ITA and Ahmed Refaie of Agora managed meeting opportunities with international investors and created an Italian Startups Competition between the ITA startups and Sanycar presented by Massimo Cugusi was the winner one.

Special thanks to Laila Rahhall, President of BusinessGate for her passionate tribute to Italian culture and creativity.

Last but not least, Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing added: "GITEX has received outstanding support from the global technology community to realize the only live technology event of the year. It's an unequivocal testament to the wider confidence that our business partners have in Dubai and the UAE."

Ready for a promising 2021.

