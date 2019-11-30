Made in Michigan Movement will release free holiday guide to Michigan food, grocery, gifts

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Made in Michigan Movement will release it's Annual Michigan Holiday Food, Grocery and Gift Guide the weekend of December 7. Available for free at http://www.madeinmichiganmovement.com, the guide offers information on companies producing high quality foods and unique, yet practical, gift ideas in communities across the state.

"This year's guide represents a re-start of this guide for Michigan families and businesses," said Made in Michigan Movement member John Hogan. "Every year, Michigan's farmers, craftsmen and other small business owners offer an incredible variety of outstanding holiday foods and gifts. People can find out how their holiday purchases can support the Michigan economy, with Michigan-based companies."

Michigan-made gift ideas featured in the guide range from all over the State of Michigan. Please contact Made in Michigan Movement if you would like to be in the Guide.

The guide will also feature Michigan businesses from nearly every corner of the Upper and Lower Peninsulas offering food products in the following categories: Meats; Dairy; Bakery; Fruits, Nuts & Grains; Fudge, Candy and Chocolates; Snacks; Condiments & Sides; and Beverages.

The Holiday Guide is still looking for sponsors. Contact the group on the website for opportunities.

The Made in Michigan Movement Holiday Food, Grocery and Gift Guide is one of many opportunities offered to Michigan businesses by the Made in Michigan Movement. The organization counts more than 3,000+ members in its Web community. The popular online Michigan business portal is being replaced but go signup to be notified of the Guide at http://www.madeinmichiganmovement.com. For holiday guide, Web and business video information, visit http://www.madeinmichiganmovement.com.

For additional information on the Made in Michigan Movement, visit http://www.madeinmichiganmovement.com, follow the organization on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/madeinmich/ Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/madeinmich.

