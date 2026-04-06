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06.04.2026 15:52:26
Madison Air Announces Launch Of Roadshow For Proposed IPO
(RTTNews) - Madison Air announced the launch of the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 82,692,308 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $27.00 per share. Madison Air plans to list shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, MAIR. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for repayment of certain indebtedness.
Madison Air has a portfolio of air quality businesses that operate in high-value niches adjacent to traditional HVAC across Commercial and Residential markets.
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