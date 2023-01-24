MADISON, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leader in commercial office furniture, has finished the upgrade of their online marketplace complete with a new company logo, which signifies the conclusion of this multi-year company expansion. The new logo signifies Madison Liquidators' maturation as the new branding carries similar styling to the previous logo with new and modern undertones.

Madison Liquidators has a new look and a new logo

Elegant lettering of the word "Madison" paired with "Liquidators" placed thoughtfully in Sans Serif encompasses the company's motivation to provide high-end commercial grade products at affordable liquidation prices.

The expansion of their online marketplace and refreshed logo is in response to the meteoric growth the company has experienced. The overall rebranding effort was put into place to better serve the needs of the North American business community. With its completion, the Madison Liquidators online marketplace is set to become the preeminent online destination for affordable, quality office furniture and accessories. In time, the new company logo will be a beacon for those in the market for new office furniture.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-liquidators-freshens-up-with-a-new-logo-for-2023-301729377.html

SOURCE Madison Liquidators