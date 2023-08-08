Madison Liquidators Offers New Varieties of an Office Furniture Staple

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide assortment of new office tables has arrived at Madison Liquidators from brand partner, Office Star Products. These new products will expand access to affordable office tables for online consumers and offer enhancements that make for a fully- and multi- functioning table solution. By adding versatile, convenient, and quality-backed series', these new selections seek to answer the call for multi-use, high-style office tables.

The Brooklyn Series of glass top tables features over 10 kinds of round, square and rectangular coffee tables, which boast features such as black glass tops and steel, brushed nickel legs. The glass top coffee tables are made to suit an office waiting area or breakroom and offer multiple height selections. The new series of office tables will more than double the number of glass top tables available to users of the online marketplace.

Flip top tables are perfect for a wide range of commercial and educational uses. They nest together tightly to avoid dominating the available square footage of the space. This factor makes the flip top tables highly desirable for any business or institution in need of on demand table space. By expanding with products that can be used in a multitude of situations, Madison Liquidators hopes to take on the benefits of multipurpose furniture.

With the expanding availability of office tables, pneumatic height adjustable worktables have been included in the new roll out. These tables are excellent for a business that is growing and needs workstations that can be mobile and easy to store. They raise within a thirteen-inch height range and have wheels for repositioning. Being able to offer office workers the ability to perform their duties either by sitting or standing is the kind of product versatility that Madison Liquidators prioritizes when adding new lines and partnering with manufacturers.

Each of these office table series are available now with more regularly being introduced to the ever-expanding list of quality office furniture items. Madison Liquidators' is taking care to ensure that all of their selections have the ability to elevate the efficiency of the businesses and office buildings their products are placed in.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-liquidators-offers-new-varieties-of-an-office-furniture-staple-301895998.html

SOURCE Madison Liquidators