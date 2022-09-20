Madison Reed Wins Two Highly Coveted Allure Best of Beauty Awards

This Marks Four Years of Recognition for Madison Reed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, was awarded two Allure Best of Beauty Award wins for best Hair Color in the Root Coverage category. This includes the brand's powder-based temporary root touch up kit and brow filler, The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler , and recently launched, cream-based permanent root touch up kit, Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit . This marks the fourth year of recognition for Madison Reed, with wins including Radiant Hair Color in 2021, Color Reviving Gloss in 2020 and Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit in 2018.

"At Madison Reed, our mission is to provide the best, most luxurious hair color solutions made with ingredients you can feel good about. We empower our clients to choose where, when and how they color and care for their hair, through products and services in our 72+ Hair Color Bars nationwide that give them gorgeous results and most importantly, confidence," says Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "We are thrilled that Allure has once again honored us with their sought-after seal of approval and are grateful for the millions of clients who trust us with their hair color."

The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler , winner of Best Hair Color in the Root Coverage category, is a multi-use brush-on powder that instantly covers grays and defines brows. Rain, sweat and pillow-proof, this temporary solution provides natural-looking results and stays put until your next shampoo. Available in six universal shades and includes two brushes for precise application. Enriched with hair-loving nutrients including keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract and free of titanium dioxide, parabens, phthalates and gluten.

Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit, winner of Best Hair Color in the Root Coverage category, blends seamlessly with your color and extends time between salon visits by three weeks. Using technology previously only available at salons, Root Perfection's Rapid Dye formula quickly delivers flawless, 100% gray coverage in just ten minutes. Available in eight shades, the Smart 8-Free formula is free of ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide, and full of keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract to protect and care for your hair.

Over the last 26 years, Allure's Best of Beauty Award has become synonymous with efficacy, excellence, and integrity. Allure's team of skilled beauty editors and experts spend months vetting thousands of submissions and testing a variety of products to identify industry standouts.

Madison Reed's winning product innovations will also be featured in the Allure Store through the end of the year and in Allure's 2022 Best of Beauty Box. Madison Reed products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta Beauty at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery. With Madison Reed, clients can choose to color their hair on their own schedule from the comfort of their home, or schedule a service with a licensed professional at one of Madison Reed's 72+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 72+ and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta Beauty at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-reed-wins-two-highly-coveted-allure-best-of-beauty-awards-301628115.html

SOURCE Madison Reed