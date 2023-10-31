|
31.10.2023 14:13:00
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.
To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 8020251 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading "Events."
For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8020251). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.
Contacts:
Ari Danes, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications & Treasury
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
(212) 465-6072
Justin Blaber
Vice President, Financial Communications
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
(212) 465-6109
Grace Kaminer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
(212) 631-5076
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-square-garden-entertainment-corp-to-host-fiscal-2024-first-quarter-conference-call-301972817.html
SOURCE Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
