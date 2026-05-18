The Madison Square Garden Aktie

The Madison Square Garden für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A140F0 / ISIN: US55825T1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.05.2026 18:02:17

Madison Square Garden Sports Shares Update About Proposed Knicks-Rangers Spin-Off

(RTTNews) - Monday, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) announced update regarding its proposed spin-off of its New York Rangers business from its New York Knicks business by filing a confidential initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed transaction is expected to create two distinct publicly traded companies. If the proposed transaction goes through, it is expected to be structured as a tax-free spin-off to all shareholders and upon completion of the contemplated separation, it is expected that record holders of company Class A and Class B common stock would receive a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the common stock in the newly created public company.

Upon the completion of transaction, the New York Knicks company is expected to include the Knicks, an original franchise of the NBA.

MSGS is currently trading at $353.29, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Madison Square Garden

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Madison Square Garden

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Madison Square Garden 352,02 0,14% The Madison Square Garden

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.05.26 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump schürt Sorgen vor Iran-Eskalation: US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich etwas fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich aufwärts. Die US-Indizes weisen negative Vorzeichen auf. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen