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30.04.2026 22:50:11
Madison Wealth Makes a Big $27 Million Bet on This Bond ETF
According to a recent SEC filing, Madison Wealth Partners, Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) by 1,229,384 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the trade, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter, was $27.0 million.VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (UBND) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund designed to provide diversified exposure to the U.S. bond market, with an emphasis on investment-grade debt and a measured allocation to higher-yielding securities.Madison Wealth's decision to more than quadruple its stake in UBND -- from roughly 374,000 shares to over 1.6 million -- is an interesting move. More than a routine top-up of a position, this was a deliberate, large-scale shift into fixed income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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