Maersk Sues Evergreen Over That Suez Canal Incident

Danish shipping giant Maersk filed a lawsuit against fellow titan Evergreen over the Ever Given, the 1,300-ft cargo ship that got wedged in the Suez Canal for six days in March 2021. A Maersk spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Upside the company is suing Evergreen over the losses it incurred while the canal was blocked.Continue reading