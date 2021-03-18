MAESTRO: Transforming the way we bring Internet to multi-tenant properties

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder why more condo buildings and other multi-family dwellings don't offer Wi-Fi ready units? There's now an easy solution for that.



MAESTRO is the latest offering from global managed Wi-Fi services provider Datavalet Technologies. It lets multi-dwelling properties offer their tenants high-quality Internet service through a single property-wide network – and boosts property revenue in the process.

For tenants, MAESTRO means no more hassle of dealing with Internet providers. Instead, residents simply enjoy the service through a rent increase or by selecting one of the manager's proposed plans. When they step out of their unit, their "personal network" is present across the premises without toggling to their more costly LTE data plan.

For property managers, MAESTRO is an opportunity boost revenue and differentiate their offering with a fully-managed Internet service that can extend all the way from the rooftop terrace to the underground garage. Managers who currently juggle multiple IoT devices to monitor and control security, heating and other building systems can now easily do so from a single pane of glass.



"MAESTRO makes it easy for multi-tenant and multi-family complexes to generate incremental revenue streams all while treating residents to great connectivity," said Daniel Forest, CEO of Datavalet. "Our 20-plus years of Wi-Fi networking expertise means we can offer a truly end-to-end service that encompasses everything from initial ISP selection and management to ongoing network monitoring and end-user support. It's a carefully thought out and fully managed service with immense market potential."



MAESTRO's configuration includes micro-segmentation per unit/room, per device or per account, content filtering, customizable pre-shared key (PSK), location analytics and more. This flexibility makes it an equally good fit for hotels & resorts as well as other large venues.

About Datavalet Technologies



Datavalet is an end-to-end provider of distributed network solutions, which include guest and business Wi-Fi software, enterprise and branch networking, and secure network access. Over the last 20 years, it has managed the branch Wi-Fi networks of leading global brands, freeing them to make the most of their networks without straining their IT resources. Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers.datavalet.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12862184



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maestro-transforming-the-way-we-bring-internet-to-multi-tenant-properties-301250435.html

SOURCE Datavalet Technologies