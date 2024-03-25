|
25.03.2024 09:16:08
Mafube lifex project in doubt after JV hits licensing problems
THE future of the Mafube coal mine in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province has been thrown into doubt after the government turned down its application for a water use licence.The licence is critical in order that owner Mafube Joint Venture, consisting of Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources, extend the mine’s tailings facilities. The Water Tribunal approved the joint venture’s plans last year, but the government’s department of water and environmental affairs rejected the application.According to BusinessLive which reported on Mafube’s predicament today the parties are now headed to court.The department declined the water use licence, stating owing to geohydrological issues and the civil engineering design of the liner system “promotes the concept of pollution and remediation rather than pollution prevention or containment”, said BusinessLive.The mine is located in the Witbank coalfield of Mpumalanga, and is adjacent to Eskom’s Arnot power station, a 2,100MW coal-fired power project, said BusinessLive. It sells high ash thermal coal to the export market and a low-grade middling product to Arnot.Mafube is hoping to exploit additional coal reserves through a life extension project valued at R1.9bn, said BusinessLive.The project includes construction of a 7km overland conveyor to move run-of-mine from the Nooitgedacht reserve block to the current washing plant at Springboklaagte.The plant produces primarily A-grade, export quality coal at a rate of about 3.8 million tons a year.The post Mafube lifex project in doubt after JV hits licensing problems appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.