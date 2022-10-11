MAG Aerospace and L3Harris Partner to Advance Airborne ISR Mission Needs for US Army

Accelerates time-to-field for Army's Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next-Gen ISR Radar program

Uses commercial jet aircraft to close an ISR gap for combatant commanders

Leverages decades of combined ISR experience to deliver a responsive solution in a contested domain

Highlights:

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will provide enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft in support of the Army's Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR Radar (ATHENA-R) program.

The ATHENA-R aircraft, converted Bombardier Global Express 6500s with ISR mission capabilities, will support U.S. Army missions in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Designed to close the gap between the Army's medium- and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet, the ATHENA-R provides longer range, greater endurance, more capacity for bigger payloads and standoff ranges, and leading-edge sensor technology.

"This partnership with L3Harris will deliver break-through C5ISR capability to Army combatant commands," said Joseph Reale, CEO, MAG Aerospace. "MAG's proven capabilities and extensive experience managing and executing large and complex turnkey ISR programs in the world's most challenging operational environments enable the MAG/L3Harris partnership to provide the lowest-risk and best-performing solution for the ATHENA-R program."

The two companies will equip the aircraft with new radar and electronic and communications intelligence capabilities. MAG delivers world-class command, control, computers, communications, cyber and ISR service delivery expertise to bring turnkey disruptive technology to U.S. government and allied customers around the world. L3Harris currently operates a Bombardier Global Series jet as part of its Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System (ARES) supporting Army Pacific Command and expands its extensive Army ISR portfolio as part of L3Harris/MAG ATHENA effort.

"We have decades of experience creating, evolving and integrating the type of deep-sensing, mission-tailored technologies sought by the Army, while MAG Aerospace is a premier provider of manned and ISR mission operations," said Luke Savoie, President, ISR sector, L3Harris. "Experience matters as the Army embarks on this multi-year journey to operational excellence, and our team delivers proven high performance on these types of next-gen platforms. Our engineering, integration and mission operations expertise will provide the Army the ability to accelerate time-to-field for the ATHENA-R program."

MAG is the prime contractor for the Army's Sensor Technology Operations and Readiness Maintenance contract. In addition to ARES, L3Harris is also performing on Phase 2 of the Army's Multi-Domain Sensing System program to develop, build, integrate and demonstrate prototype electronic and communications intelligence sensors for the Army's High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System program.

About MAG Aerospace

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in delivering Full-Spectrum Joint Domain Command and Control Services with premier engineering and operational solutions around the world to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers all domain solutions through our technology innovation centers and a team of 1,200+ C5ISR professionals on six continents supporting our mission partners.

As a reliable and proven U.S. Government prime contractor, MAG brings operational excellence and technical understanding with program management and systems engineering expertise to manage large, complex DOD systems development and deployment contracts. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

