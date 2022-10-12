Magellan Assists in Securing $25M in ReConnect Funding for Sault Tribe Broadband Project

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan, the premier developer of next-generation broadband networks for utilities, co-ops, municipalities and tribal entities, has successfully secured $24.9 million for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians for its fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) broadband internet project.

The tribe plans to use the funding to expand high-speed internet access to Chippewa and Mackinac counties reservations.

The project funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utility Service (RUS) ReConnect grant program. The tribe plans to use the funding to expand high-speed internet access to its reservation lands in Chippewa and Mackinac counties in Michigan, providing access to 1 Gbps broadband service.

"Magellan's experience in navigating the grant application process was a key part of our success in securing this funding," says Sault Tribe Vice Chairman Austin Lowes. "They provided a thorough and detailed application response that demonstrated our communities' need for broadband access. This collaborative effort allows us to connect our tribal reservation lands with reliable broadband that will provide many benefits, including access to telehealth, job opportunities and remote learning environments."

"The need for broadband is critical for tribal entities, and we are honored to work with the Sault Ste. Marie tribe to bring their members broadband service," says Magellan President and CEO John Honker. "Our team's extensive experience in grant procurement, design and engineering, and construction and project management services will play a crucial role in bringing life-changing fiber broadband services to those communities."

The tribe has been busy working on environmental reviews, and will begin low-level design, engineering and permitting this fall with the goal of being in construction in early 2023. All broadband installation will undergo a competitive solicitation process in compliance with the rules laid out by the USDA Rural Utility Service.

The ReConnect program provides loans and grants to cover the costs of construction, improvement or acquisition of facilities and equipment needed to provide broadband service to eligible rural areas. Applications for the current round of funding under ReConnect are due November 2.

About the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is a sovereign, federally recognized, American Indian tribe. Our Tribe was federally recognized in 1972 with a current membership of over 49,000 members. The tribe is headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and its governing board spanning the seven eastern counties of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan including (Alger, Delta, Luce, Mackinac, Marquette, and Schoolcraft). The tribal government works towards the perpetuation of our Anishinaabe way of life, the welfare and prosperity of our people, and to protect our property and resources for the next seven generations.

About Magellan

Magellan provides planning, engineering, implementation and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our work ensures communities can access every opportunity the internet has to offer so they can thrive in the connected world. Learn more at www.magellanbroadband.com .

