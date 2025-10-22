|
22.10.2025 04:50:23
Magellan Financial CEO Outlines Global Growth Strategy; Name Sam Mosse Company Secretary
(RTTNews) - At the Annual General Meeting, Magellan Financial Group Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer Sophia Rahmani announced that the company will continue to leverage its global distribution platform to attract and retain clients, with a particular focus on key markets across Asia Pacific, North America, the UK, and EMEA. The company will support evolving client needs and broaden its product offerings through both organic development and strategic partnerships. New partnership opportunities will be actively evaluated with aligned businesses, while continuing to drive mutual growth with existing partners.
The company announced that Sam Mosse will be appointed as Company Secretary from 1 November 2025. At the same time, Emilie Cameron will step down from her role as Company Secretary, while continuing with MFG as Senior Legal Counsel.
The company announced that a new Director, Peeyush Gupta AM will be joining the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 November 2025. He is currently Chair of Liberty Financial Group and a Non-Executive Director of Dexus, Great Southern Bank, and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, among others.
At the conclusion of today AGM, EY will step down as MFG's auditor.
