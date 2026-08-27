Magellan Financial Reports Full-Year Combined Proforma Revenue Of A$778 Mln; Shares Close 14% Down

(RTTNews) - Magellan Financial Group Limited (NNA.F), an Australian investment management company, reported lower fiscal 2026 revenue, while its combined group with Barrenjoey Capital Partners generated A$777.90 million in pro forma revenue following completion of the merger.

Group net profit after tax was A$146.00 million.

Group operating profit after tax was A$215.00 million, reflecting strong earnings growth from Barrenjoey.

Barrenjoey's operating profit increased 68% to A$112.00 million, offsetting the decline in MFG's operating profit.

MFG's operating profit after tax declined 9% to $144.90 million, while operating profit after tax per share fell 8% to 82.8 cents.

MFG's net profit after tax fell 47% to A$87.90 million, primarily due to a A$38.00 million fair value loss on fund investments and A$11.00 million of merger and integration expenses.

MFG's revenue was $291 million, down 12% year-on-year, primarily driven by a 21% decline in Investment Management revenue.

Total assets under management (AUM) declined 7% to A$36.70 billion, largely due to net outflows from heritage Global Equities funds.

The MFG Board declared a final dividend of 25.5 cents per share, fully franked.

On the ASX, Magellan Financial shares closed down 14.03$ to A$9.50 on Thursday.