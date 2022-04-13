MAGIC MACHINE AND BISONIC INC ONBOARD STRATEGIC LAND INVESTORS FOR "CREATE TO EARN" MMORPG FORGOTTEN RUNIVERSE BASED ON FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARD'S CULT

Ryan Zurrer's Dialectic Takes Lead Investment; Seven Seven Six in Second Position

The investment bolsters resources and team behind the innovative Blockchain based Web3 game debuting in 2022

LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game developer and publisher Bisonic Inc., along with Austin and Los Angeles based Magic Machine, have closed a funding round with strategic investors for Land Tokens that will exist in Bisonic's upcoming MMORPG (Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) Forgotten Runiverse , based on Magic Machine's Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult, a collection of ten thousand pixelated Wizards on the Ethereum blockchain. The web3 interactive fantasy game, which is in production, will be a hub for a variety of games and experiences including mining resources, crafting items, ownership of land, socializing, epic quests, battles, and more. In their "create-to-earn" economy, every item is an nft and every resource is a token. Bisonic Inc, a company backed by industry veterans is developing and publishing the game with Magic Machine.

Swiss capital enterprise Dialectic , founded and directed by Ryan Zurrer, the recent buyer of Beeple's Human One sculpture, is leading the private land sale for FRWC's fantastical game. Seven Seven Six , founded by internet entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, also joins the initial investment round. Additional investors in the round include Libertus Capital, Kenetic Capital, Placeholder, 1confirmation, WENEW Labs, No Goat Milk (Future Corp) and crypto twitter royalty Fiskantes, Deeze, and Soby.

"As our team at Dialectic spent more time in the Wizards community, we've been constantly impressed by the spirit of innovation around IP rights for Wizard holders and the level of commitment from such a highly engaged and diverse community aptly named a "cult." The remarkable execution led by Dotta, ElfJTrul, and Bearsnake, who have built at an amazing pace, is inspiring. We are committed to continuing to build infrastructure and support the deepening Lore of this special group. We are also grateful to have extraordinary co-investors such as Seven Seven Six and 1confirmation join this land sale. Alexis and Nick are some of the leading minds in the evolution of Web3 culture in the metaverse and I think this validates the quality of the Forgotten Runes Wizard Cult. The future looks bright on the horizon of Alessar's Keep." stated Ryan Zurrer.

"Like many, I discovered Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult when some of my favorite folks in the Web3 community started tweeting these charming, nostalgic JRPG-style avatars. We connected and were impressed by the vision from the teams at Bisonic and Magic Machine. One of my first experiences in leadership came from running a guild in Everquest back in highschool and the early energy that's gathered in the FRWC community feels special," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder, Seven Seven Six. "There's a lot of work to be done to deliver a great game, but projects like this are transforming and leading the development of Web3 and we're honored to join them on this journey."

"We're very excited to have the support of Ryan, Alexis, and the rest of our investors for this project. Their knowledge and excitement for the world of crypto, and their strategic vision will be instrumental in helping us deliver a truly innovative and sustainable new web3 game. We're grateful to have the trust of these visionary community leaders, and excited to continue building this experience, and to open up access to Land to the broader community in the near future," stated Bisonic's leadership team.

"Our Cult is growing everyday, and the impressive teams involved in this investment round are a testament to the viability of our Cult and the Runiverse. With our constant innovation in tokenomics and new modes of storytelling, we are primed for tremendous growth. Teams like Dialectic are as active as the rest of our community, and this range of investors will propel the project to unexplored territories of the fantasy genre." stated ElfJTrul of Magic Machine.

The game's development is well underway and will host a public land sale in the coming months. Tokenized land plots are available at various sizes upon which landowners can build an array of structures including customizable homes, guildhalls, mines, workshops, forges, galleries, battle arenas, and more. While non-property owners can enjoy a full game experience, ownership of land brings additional layers of utility, differentiating the Runiverse from other metaverse land tokens. Players can generate fees based off services provided on property, rent land to other users, harvest resources, and host events like skills competitions, mini game nights, poetry readings and concerts.

The unique blockchain based economy allows rich characters to be created in a democratized setting with diverse PvE and PvP game play. A beta version of the game will go live later this year prior to the game's official launch.

Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult is a decentralized world-building project built on blockchain technology. Token holders own their unique characters and bring fantasy role playing to a whole new level of authenticity. Through a brand new model of decentralized IP ownership, the project is being expressed in a vast array of media. Highlights over the past few months include the community owned "Book of Lore" (on-chain lore scribing), a TV development deal with Titmouse animation (Midnight Gospel), a metaverse video game, production of a 10 comic mini-series, a DAO, and a team-up with Coinbase NFT for exclusive drops.

For information about the land sale visit https://www.runiverse.world For news and updates, follow us on Twitter , join our Discord , or sign up for updates at https://www.runiverse.world .

About Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult

FRWC is a decentralized approach to a building a media franchise. The entire world and all the characters in it are community owned. The first character collection was composed of 10,000 unique Wizard NFTs. The token holders in the community not only own the Wizard's image, but also the rights to develop that characters lore and biography. This creative output from an ever growing community is then put into larger media expressions like TV, film, comics, and more.

About Bisonic

Bisonic is a metaverse video game developer and publisher consisting of AAA industry veterans. They produce high-quality metaverse games on the blockchain, where players can create value, engage, and compete with communities in fun and meaningful ways. Visit https://www.bisonic.io for more information.

About Magic Machine

Magic Machine is a next-generation studio combining the power of blockchain technologies with storytelling. They are disrupting traditional media structures by creating decentralized ownership of IP and characters. The team's expertise includes a rich understanding of blockchain technology, storytelling, IP expansion, media and entertainment, and online community building.

Learn more about The Cult here: https://www.forgottenrunes.com/wtf

