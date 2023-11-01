Magic Mind Chooses Skio to Oversee Its Popular Monthly Subscription Program

Skio Founder & CEO Kennan Davison says the agreement is a sign that brands see significant value in Skio's subscription management platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skio, a startup that is transforming the way businesses manage subscriptions on Shopify, announced today that it has reached a deal to help manage the subscription program for Magic Mind, an all-natural, matcha-based energy shot infused with nootropics and adaptogens designed to crush procrastination, brain fog and fatigue.

Skio Founder and CEO Kennan Davison said of Magic Mind: "We look forward to helping their subscription program grow."

Led by a team of talented engineers from some of the best tech companies in the world, Skio helps brands sell subscriptions, manage recurring payments and do it quicker and more efficiently than its competitors, said Skio Founder & CEO Kennan Davison, who founded the company in 2021.

Magic Mind was founded by James Beshara, who was looking for a morning beverage that would increase energy and focus without the side effects of heavily caffeinated and sugar-rich beverages. He worked with a team of health and wellness experts and tested more than 100 recipes before creating Magic Mind, a 2-ounce shot that gives users 7 to 8 hours of productive, creative flow. It can be taken along with your current morning beverage, such as coffee or tea, or all by itself.

Magic Mind is the latest in a series of brands that have chosen Skio to oversee their subscription business, joining companies such as Milk Bar, Barstool Sports, 100 Thieves, Raw Nutrition, Vega, OpenStore, Doe Lashes, Siete Foods and many others.

"Magic Mind is an extremely popular and healthy energy beverage and we are thrilled to have them as a customer," Davison said. "We look forward to helping their subscription program grow, creating happy customers and a reliable business stream for the brand."

Subscription sales are increasing in popularity in numerous industries, with recurring sales expected to reach $904 billion by 2026, according to Forbes.

Magic Mind's loyal customers love the opportunity to receive regular deliveries of the energy shots direct to their doorsteps and at a significant discount. Customers who sign up for subscription deliveries of Magic Mind can receive up to a 34% discount compared to one-time purchases.

"With Skio managing the processing side of our monthly subscriptions, we are free to focus on creating products that can fuel the creativity and productivity of the world," Magic Mind CEO William Hicks said.

In addition to managing payments, Skio oversees consumer-facing processes, including customer portals and SMS subscription management.

About Skio

Founded by Kennan Davison in 2021, Skio helps customers sell subscriptions on Shopify without ripping their hair out. Built by engineers from the best engineering companies in the world, Skio's software is quick and easy to use, allowing customers to reduce churn and increase profitability. Brands using Skio include Liquid I.V., Bulletproof, Milk Bar, Barstool Sports, Unilever, 100 Thieves, Vega, KOS, KITSCH, Wild One, GHOST, Raw Nutrition, RYSE Supplements, OpenStore, The Nue Co., Immi, DRMTLGY, KraveBeauty, Glamnetic, Doe Lashes, Huron, Magic Mind, Remedy Organics, & Siete Foods.

About Magic Mind

After a trip to the emergency room more than a decade ago, James Beshara was diagnosed with a heart condition, and his doctor explained that the two major culprits were too much stress and too much caffeine (and that they were related). He was running a company of about 50 employees, and the doctor told James that he needed to limit his caffeine intake to half a cup of coffee per day. Then he suggested green tea, saying it has compounds that extend the absorption of caffeine and "give you calmness while keeping you alert." It had never occurred to James that adding an ingredient (or a few) alongside caffeine would improve its effectiveness and decrease stress. After a decade of research into the space of nootropics, adaptogens, and functional mushrooms (and over 100 iterations), James worked with health and nutrition experts to create Magic Mind, the perfect beverage to boost energy, enhance focus, generate a sense of calm alertness and increase overall productivity. Magic Mind might just become the best part of your morning ritual.

