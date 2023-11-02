MagicSnow Celebrates 20 Years of Snowmaking

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicSnow, a pioneer in the world of innovative snow effects and experiences, celebrates its 20th anniversary this holiday season.

For more than two decades, MagicSnow has redefined the possibilities of snow special effects, captivating audiences and creating new traditions with its immersive snow experiences. They have brought the Magic of snow, and their signature 'snow shows,' to countless locations around the world.

MagicSnow was founded in 2002 by Adam Williams, who envisioned bringing snow to any location in the world, no matter the temperature or location. They've evolved into the entertainment industry's premier source for realistic snow special effects and fully produced snow experiences.

"We're not only celebrating 20 years of innovation; we're celebrating the holiday traditions our snow has shaped," says MagicSnow founder and President Adam Williams. "Our snow projects have become the hallmark of the holiday season, offering immersive experiences that touch the hearts of people of all ages."

From dazzling live concerts to iconic holiday destinations such as The Grove to Rockefeller Center, MagicSnow has become the go-to company called on by the entertainment industry when it comes to creating snow effects and spectacles.

Using 'next-generation' snowmaking technology, MagicSnow has created custom snow effects and experiences for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios Theme Park, Princess Cruises, NBC Sports, Rockefeller Center, Antara Polanco in Mexico City, The Grove in Los Angeles, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as for artists like Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and John Legend.

Most recently, MagicSnow created snow for Cher and her new album "Christmas."

As MagicSnow enters its third decade, the company remains dedicated to turning the dream of a white Christmas into a stunning reality. MagicSnow events have evolved into cherished holiday traditions, much like fireworks are an integral part of the Fourth of July.

MagicSnow envisions a future where it can redefine what's possible in snow effects, promising to deliver unforgettable experiences for the next 20 years and beyond.

Join MagicSnow in celebrating 20 years of making dreams come true. For more information about the extraordinary journey of MagicSnow and upcoming holiday events, please visit https://magicsnow.com.

