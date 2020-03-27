MagMutual Foundation donates $1,000,000 to MagMutual PolicyOwners on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak

ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many of MagMutual's policyholders who are on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are staying in hotels and other temporary accommodation, all to keep their loved ones from risking infection. In response, the MagMutual Foundation announced that it has set aside $1,000,000 to help any of the company's policyholders by reimbursing the cost of hotel stays and temporary housing during this period. The details of how policyholders can receive this benefit are explained on MagMutual.com.

"Many physicians are making tremendous personal sacrifices in fighting this outbreak on the front lines," said Joe Wilson, MD, executive chairman of MagMutual. "As a company, we are committed to putting our policyholders' best interests first, and that includes finding new ways to support them in this critical time."

MagMutual is currently the third largest mutual medical professional liability insurer in the country, providing coverage to more than 30,000 physicians and healthcare organizations nationwide.

"It's the least we can do" said Neil Morrell, CEO of MagMutual. "And I'm proud that we have a board and a company that understand what it really means to be a mutual company."

