NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

06.01.2026 04:14:24

Magna Expands Strategic Collaboration With NVIDIA To Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Deployments

(RTTNews) - Magna announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to support OEM deployments on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform. As part of the partnership, Magna will provide system integration, validation, and vehicle launch services for the NVIDIA DRIVE AV stack running on DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated compute. The services will cover autonomy systems from L2++ to L4, enabling seamless deployment across multiple levels of automation.

Magna noted that the initiative strengthens its position as a trusted leader in the automotive industry by combining NVIDIA's advanced AI compute capabilities with Magna's expertise in engineering, integration, and validation. NVIDIA's full-stack DRIVE AV software includes standard features such as emergency braking, lane keeping, and parking assistance, along with advanced urban navigation for safe passage through complex intersections and interactions with pedestrians and cyclists.

Magna's role offers OEMs flexibility, ranging from coordinating hardware and software integration to thorough testing and global rollout support. With its global manufacturing and engineering footprint, Magna is well-positioned to manage system launch activities, including verification, validation, safety approval, and deployment — particularly for high-performance compute ECUs and sensors critical to autonomous functionality.

According to NVIDIA's Vice President of Automotive, Rishi Dhall, advanced compute and perception technologies are foundational to software-defined vehicle architectures. He noted that Magna's expanded support for DRIVE Hyperion reflects the growing ecosystem around AI-defined vehicles, helping OEMs accelerate the development and deployment of advanced assisted and automated driving systems.

Magna and NVIDIA plan to continue their collaboration to support future vehicle platforms and advance next-generation automotive technologies.

