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WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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02.11.2026 10:40:09

Magna International: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 30, 2026, Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announced an 11% increase in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, despite lower sales volume. Operational efficiency programs and commercial cost recoveries helped protect profitability during a period of sluggish global automotive production. Three key takeaways stand out for long-term investors.

Internal cost controls and operational productivity are expanding profitability faster than top-line revenue. Operational improvements helped absorb commodity cost inflation across key supply chains.

Cash generation remains a central pillar of capital allocation, allowing the company to fund operations while returning capital to shareholders. Management completed its prior normal course issuer bid, a Canadian regulatory framework for share repurchases, and authorized a new repurchase program for 25.8 million shares.

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