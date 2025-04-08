Magna Aktie

WKN: 868610 / ISIN: CA5592224011

08.04.2025 23:00:00

Magna International Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast

AURORA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, MAY 2nd, 2025 @ 8:00 AM EDT

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST
Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/975055076
   
DIAL-IN DETAILS
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 9829976
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
 
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire May 9th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909
Conference ID: 9829976
   

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com   905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com   905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 170,000(1) employees across 341 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries(2). With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape. For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

________________
(1) Number of employees includes over 158,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
(2) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.


