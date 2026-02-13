Magna Aktie

Magna für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868610 / ISIN: CA5592224011

13.02.2026 17:43:05

Magna International Stock Surges 18% On Earnings Beat, Strong 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA) shares jumped 17.85 percent, rising $10.32 to $68.14 on Friday, after the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter and issued fiscal 2026 guidance above Wall Street estimates. The mobility technology company posted a net loss of $1 million, or breakeven per share, compared to a profit of $203 million, or $0.71 per share, a year ago. The stock opened at $63.19, up from a previous close of $57.82, and traded between $63.01 and $68.52, on the New York Stock Exchange. The last reported bid was $67.90 for 20,000 shares, with the ask at $67.93 for 10,000 shares. Volume reached 4,065,554 shares, well above the average of 1,546,493. Shares have traded within a 52-week range of $30.39 to $68.52.

