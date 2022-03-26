Magna Posts 2021 Annual Report

AURORA, Ontario, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that its 2021 Annual Report, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company’s website, www.magna.com. Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).



Our 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The meeting is being conducted as a virtual-only meeting accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mga2022.

Magna will provide a hard copy of its audited financial statements as contained in our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders, free of charge, on request through our website or in writing to Magna International Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 337 Magna Drive, Aurora, ON, Canada L4G 7K1.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.761.7004

