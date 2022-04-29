Magna Q1 Profit Down, Declares Dividend; Cuts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MGA, MG.TO), a Canadian mobility technology company for automakers, reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable was $364 million, down from $615 million last year.

Earnings per share decreased 40 percent to $1.22 from prior year's $2.03.

Adjusted net income attributable was $183 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.28, compared to $1.86 a year ago.

Sales decreased 5 percent to $9.64 billion from last year's $10.18 billion, mainly as a result of lower global light vehicle production and assembly volumes.

In the first quarter, global light vehicle production decreased 7 percent, largely due to a 16 percent decrease in Europe.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.45 per Common Share, payable on May 27 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13.

Further, for fiscal 2022, the company reduced outlook for earnings, margin, and sales to reflect expected lower light vehicle production assumptions and an increase in production input costs.

For the full year, the company now projects attributable net income of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, lower than previous view of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin would be 5 percent to 5.4 percent, compared to earlier expected 6.0 percent to 6.4 percent.

Total sales are now expected to be $37.3 billion to $38.9 billion, down from previous view of $38.8 billion to $40.4 billion.

In fiscal 2021, the company's net income was $1.51 billion, and total sales were $36.24 billion.