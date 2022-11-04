Magna Q3 Profit Rises; Sales Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) reported that its third-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.07 from $0.56, prior year. Adjusted EBIT increased to $441 million compared to $229 million.

Net income attributable to Magna increased to $289 million from $11 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.00 compared to $0.04.

Sales were $9.27 billion compared to $7.92 billion, last year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions net of divestitures, sales increased 27%.

For 2022, the company now expects adjusted EBIT margin in a range of 4.8% - 5.0%, revised from prior guidance range of 5.0% - 5.4%. The company now expects total sales in a range of $37.4 - $38.4 billion, revised from prior outlook range of $37.6 - $39.2 billion. The company noted that its reduced outlook mainly reflects expected lower vehicle production in North America and Europe and higher operating inefficiencies.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.