Magna5 Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth by Hiring Rick Harter as SVP of Service and Delivery

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national provider of managed IT services and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announces the recent hire of operations veteran, Rick Harter as the firm's new Senior Vice President of Service and Delivery. The expansion of Magna5's executive leadership team will support the company's strong growth and underscores its commitment to delivering best-in-class end user support, cybersecurity, data recovery and cloud services to its growing customer base.

Prior to joining Magna5, Rick held senior leadership roles in the outsourcing industry, directing the efforts of business operations and customer experience teams to provide high levels of service to clients in a wide range of industries and sizes including Fortune 1000 organizations. He has had segment-level P&L responsibility within high-growth service organizations as well as for multi-billion-dollar organizations. In his new role, Rick will be responsible for quality and consistency of service delivery across the enterprise, incorporating new service offerings into a standardized delivery model as well as playing a key role in ensuring a smooth integration for customers of the businesses Magna5 acquires.

"We're thrilled to add a seasoned service and operations executive with over 25-years' experience delivering exceptional results for his clients to the Magna5 team during this pivotal moment," says Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "Rick's track record of leveraging a process-oriented and metric-driven approach to building deep customer relationships will enable us to better service and scale with our customers."

"I'm excited to join a growing company at the forefront of managed IT services that is investing in technology, culture and process improvement," says Harter. "I look forward to working with the Magna5 team to support our growing organization by creating a robust service delivery framework that enhances cross-collaboration to better integrate our teams and service our clients."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to SMB, mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Penn., Magna5 has customers nationally.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

