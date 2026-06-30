Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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01.07.2026 00:00:00
"Magnificent Seven" Showdown: Amazon or Alphabet for Long-Term Investors?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) are two of the largest companies in the "Magnificent Seven," and both leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to grow revenue. Aside from that, both companies operate in similar spaces, making them natural competitors vying for investors' attention.Image source: Getty Images.If we're going purely by market cap, Alphabet is nearly twice the size of Amazon. But that doesn't tell us which company has a wider moat, stronger financials, and wider headroom for growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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