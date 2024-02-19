|
19.02.2024 13:30:00
"Magnificent Seven" Stock Shake-Up -- 3 Business Stats You Need to See Right Now
Some of the fastest-growing, most profitable, and most powerful businesses in history have been born the last few decades. Over the last year, this collection of companies has become known as the "Magnificent Seven."The rise of these top investments is thanks to the relentless advance of information technology, computing power, and the internet -- collectively built atop the practical application of semiconductors. But there's been a big shake-up in the ordering of the Magnificent Seven stocks in recent weeks. Here's what investors need to know.In mid-February 2024, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- by far the smallest of the Magnificent Seven companies as measured by revenue and total employees -- surpassed Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon in total market capitalization value. Times are changing, and investors are loading up on what is increasingly viewed as the emergent leader in the new artificial intelligence (read: accelerated computing) economy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,20
|-0,88%