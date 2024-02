"Magnificent Seven" Stock Shake-Up -- 3 Business Stats You Need to See Right Now

Some of the fastest-growing, most profitable, and most powerful businesses in history have been born the last few decades. Over the last year, this collection of companies has become known as the "Magnificent Seven."The rise of these top investments is thanks to the relentless advance of information technology, computing power, and the internet -- collectively built atop the practical application of semiconductors. But there's been a big shake-up in the ordering of the Magnificent Seven stocks in recent weeks. Here's what investors need to know.In mid-February 2024, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- by far the smallest of the Magnificent Seven companies as measured by revenue and total employees -- surpassed Google-parent Alphabet and Amazon in total market capitalization value. Times are changing, and investors are loading up on what is increasingly viewed as the emergent leader in the new artificial intelligence (read: accelerated computing) economy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel