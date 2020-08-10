Magnifying Prevalence of High-Risk Patients and Expansive Technological Advancements to Breathe Fresh Air of Growth in Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market, Projects TMR

- Extensive technological advancements across the cardiac ablation technologies market may garner good momentum and assist in increasing the growth rate between 2018 and 2026

- Based on a plethora of factors, the global cardiac ablation technologies market is extrapolated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 11.1 percent across the forecast period of 2018-2026

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The swelling number of high-risk patients may serve as a prominent growth factor for the cardiac ablation technologies market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates a considerable population between 2.7 mn and 6.1 mn people in the U.S. to be affected by atrial fibrillation. These figures denote the growing cases of atrial fibrillation and the need for diverse technologies to enable treatment and quick recovery. Therefore, based on this factor, the cardiac ablation technologies market may garner substantial growth during the forecast period.

Exhaustive research on all the growth parameters of the cardiac ablation technologies market by the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) has led to the prediction that the global cardiac ablation technologies market will expand at a high CAGR of 11.1 percent through the forecast period of 2018-2026.

The commendable progress in cardiac ablation technologies across a long period has infused several benefits such as reduced procedural times and increased efficiency. The ballooning rise in excessive consumption of alcohol and the increase in the number of smokers around the world may serve as prominent growth generators for the cardiac ablation technologies market.

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: Facts and Figures

The radiofrequency segment held the largest share of 56 percent in 2017 and is anticipated to continue the same across the forecast period of 2018-2026

The atrial fibrillation segment acquired a significant share of the cardiac ablation technologies market in 2017 and is likely to expand at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2026

North America to generate a lion's share of growth for the cardiac ablation technologies market during the forecast period

to generate a lion's share of growth for the cardiac ablation technologies market during the forecast period Europe to lend a significant growth share for the cardiac ablation technologies market

to lend a significant growth share for the cardiac ablation technologies market Asia Pacific to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 11.7 percent throughout the forecast period

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: Growth Prospects

The popularity of minimally invasive surgeries due to minimal post-surgical cramps may expand the growth rate of the cardiac ablation technologies market. In addition, constant efforts by the manufacturers of the cardiac ablation technologies market to develop devices that achieve low blood loss after incision may prove beneficial for the growth.

The focus of numerous countries on improving the healthcare infrastructure to facilitate treatment to the last citizen is bringing considerable growth for the cardiac ablation technologies market

Balloon mounted technologies, multi-electrode ablation catheters, and similar technologies pave the way for the growth of the cardiac ablation technologies market

The magnifying geriatric population and the frequent prevalence of atrial fibrillation among them will enable expansive growth opportunities for the cardiac ablation technologies market

Collaborations and partnerships to develop new products may serve as an efficient growth multiplier for the cardiac ablation technologies market

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market: From Geographical Perspective

The cardiac ablation technologies market is spread across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America may serve as a prominent growth-generating region for the cardiac ablation technologies market. The considerable spend on improving the healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of cardiac ablation technologies on a large scale may prove to be prominent growth factors for North America.

Europe may grab a significant share across the forecast period due to the growing cases of atrial fibrillation. Asia Pacific may also record rapid growth due to the growing awareness about the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

The global cardiac ablation technologies market has been segmented as follows:

By Technology Type

Radiofrequency

Cryoablation

Laser

Ultrasound

Microwave

Other

By Application

Atrial Fibrillation

Ventricular Tachycardia

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology

Clinics

Cosmetic Centers

Others

