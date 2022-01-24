|
24.01.2022 11:00:02
Magnit announces dividend payment update
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT announces dividend payment update
Krasnodar, Russia (January 24, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.
Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 9 months of 2021.
Dividends due to the nominee holders and trustees who are professional securities market participants, registered in the shareholder register, were paid in full.
The deadline for the dividend payment to the other shareholders registered in the shareholder register has not expired.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|138470
|EQS News ID:
|1272032
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
11:00
|Magnit announces dividend payment update (EQS Group)
|
20.01.22
|Magnit announces the appointment of Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|Magnit's production facilities put out record-breaking 360,000 tonnes of goods (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Magnit announces the changes of the rights of Marathon Group to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares of PJSC Magnit (EQS Group)
|
14.01.22
|Magnit announces the transactions by the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Magnit tallies up New Year sales (EQS Group)
|
12.01.22
|Magnit fulfills over 100,000 online orders in one day (EQS Group)
|
23.12.21
|Magnit announces the coupon yield payment (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)
|10,90
|-6,03%