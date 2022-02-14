MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces dividend payment update



14-Feb-2022 / 14:30 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MAGNIT announces dividend payment update Krasnodar, Russia (February 14, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends. Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 9 months of 2021. Type of securities: ordinary registered shares International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): RU000A0JKQU8 State registration number of the issue and the date of registration: 1-01-60525-P as of March 4, 2004 Total amount of dividends paid following the results of the 9 months of 2021: RUB 29,999,597,589.04 Amount of dividend paid following the results of the 9 months of 2021: RUB 294.37 Total number of shares on which the dividends have been paid: 101,911,192 shares Form of yield payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation Dividend record date: December 31, 2021 Dividend payment date for nominees: January 21, 2022 Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the shareholder register: February 11, 2022 The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 29,999,597,589.04 which accounts for 99.99984% of the total amount of declared dividends. The dividends in the amount of RUB 47,982.31 have not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay. For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

