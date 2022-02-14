|
14.02.2022 12:30:04
Magnit announces dividend payment update
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
MAGNIT announces dividend payment update
Krasnodar, Russia (February 14, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of dividends.
Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 9 months of 2021.
The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of RUB 29,999,597,589.04 which accounts for 99.99984% of the total amount of declared dividends.
The dividends in the amount of RUB 47,982.31 have not been paid due to the non-availability of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|142863
|EQS News ID:
|1280224
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
