02.02.2022 16:20:02
Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (February 02, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of the 6th coupon yield against bonds, the nominal value of such exchange-traded bonds and their redemption.
Please be informed that PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 6th coupon yield payment (03.08.2021-01.02.2022) against bonds in the amount of 433,800,000 rubles and the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003-01 series.
Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003-01 series were repaid on February 01, 2022 due occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Decision on securities issue.
Parameters of the bond issue
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|140543
|EQS News ID:
|1275974
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
