MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds



04-May-2022 / 17:40 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Magnit announces payment OF the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds Krasnodar, Russia (May 04, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces payment of the 5th coupon yield against bonds, the nominal value of such exchange-traded bonds and their redemption. Please be informed that PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 5th coupon yield payment (02.11.2021 03.05.2022) against bonds in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles and the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the B-003-04 series. Exchange-traded bonds of the B-003-04 series were repaid on May 04, 2022 due occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Decision on securities issue. Parameters of the bond issue Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the B-003-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number

4-60525--003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A100ZS3 (bonds of the B-003-04 series). Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-04-60525-P-003P as of October 29, 2019 Information on payments against bonds of the B-003-04 series Payment for the 5th coupon yield Payment for the nominal value The total payment amount: 344,100,000 rubles excluding tax and other deductions 10,000,000,000 rubles The amount of payment against one bond: 34.41 (thirty four rubles 41 kopecks) rubles per each bond 1,000 rubles (one thousand rubles) per each bond The total number of bonds against which the payment is made: 10,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation fulfilment: May 4, 2022 The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total amount obligation: 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

Note to editors Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).


