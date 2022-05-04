|
04.05.2022 16:40:02
Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit announces payment OF the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds
Krasnodar, Russia (May 04, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces payment of the 5th coupon yield against bonds, the nominal value of such exchange-traded bonds and their redemption.
Please be informed that PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 5th coupon yield payment (02.11.2021 03.05.2022) against bonds in the amount of 344,100,000 rubles and the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the B-003-04 series.
Exchange-traded bonds of the B-003-04 series were repaid on May 04, 2022 due occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Decision on securities issue.
Parameters of the bond issue
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|159612
|EQS News ID:
|1343781
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|
18:10
|Magnit submits an application to continue its GDR Programme (EQS Group)
|
04.05.22
|Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Magnit announces the publication of its 2021 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting, including the decision to call the AGM and the AGM record date (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Magnit announces the coupon yield payment (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Notification for the holders of the Global Depository Receipts of Magnit (EQS Group)
|
26.04.22
|Magnit opens first cosmetics store in Uzbekistan (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Magnit announces staff changes in e-commerce (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Magnit JSC (spons. GDR)
|4,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.