Magnit announces staff changes in e-commerce

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)



12-Apr-2022 / 15:00 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MAGNIT ANNOUNCES STAFF CHANGES IN ECOMMERCE Krasnodar, Russia (April 12, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced that its E-Commerce Director Andrey Lukashevich made the decision to leave the Company for family reasons. Magnit's Board of Directors made the decision to remove Andrey Lukashevich from the Management Board. Andrey Lukashevich joined Magnit in July 2021 to lead its e-commerce department. During his tenure, the Company's digital sales channels developed substantially in terms of both quality and geographical coverage. As of the end of 2021, delivery of online orders from Magnit stores via the Company's own and partner services was available in 64 Russian regions, while the average number of daily orders exceeded 100 thousand. Development of the Company's omnichannel strategy will continue under its Executive Director Alexey Kornya, whose scope of responsibilities already included ecommerce. All respective functions continue implementing scheduled initiatives and projects. « Jan Dunning President, CEO of Magnit » "Andrey helped us bring about rapid and comprehensive changes to our online customer offering over the past year. This segment of the business remains very important for us. We will continue to develop our e-commerce and improve its performance. I am certain that Alexey Kornya possesses the required expertise and extensive experience to make sure that we achieve the goals set for e-grocery. We would like to thank Andrey for his contribution and wish him success in all his future endeavors." Please follow the link below for additional information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/#tabs-Disclosure (in English) For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

