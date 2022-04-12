|
12.04.2022 14:00:07
Magnit announces staff changes in e-commerce
|
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (April 12, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced that its E-Commerce Director Andrey Lukashevich made the decision to leave the Company for family reasons.
Magnit's Board of Directors made the decision to remove Andrey Lukashevich from the Management Board.
Andrey Lukashevich joined Magnit in July 2021 to lead its e-commerce department. During his tenure, the Company's digital sales channels developed substantially in terms of both quality and geographical coverage. As of the end of 2021, delivery of online orders from Magnit stores via the Company's own and partner services was available in 64 Russian regions, while the average number of daily orders exceeded 100 thousand.
Development of the Company's omnichannel strategy will continue under its Executive Director Alexey Kornya, whose scope of responsibilities already included ecommerce. All respective functions continue implementing scheduled initiatives and projects.
|ISIN:
|US55953Q2021
|Category Code:
|MSCU
|TIDM:
|MGNT
|LEI Code:
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|155230
|EQS News ID:
|1326515
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
