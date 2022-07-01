Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 18:55:02

Magnit announces the AGM invalid

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
01-Jul-2022 / 19:55 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Krasnodar, Russia (July 1, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the Annual General Shareholders Meeting invalid.

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) of PJSC Magnit held on June 30, 2022 in the form of absentee voting has been declared invalid due to the absence of a quorum.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries                    Twitter

press@magnit.ru                    @MagnitIR

 

 

 
     

 

 

 

 

Note to editors about Magnit

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 172212
EQS News ID: 1389407

 
