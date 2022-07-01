|
01.07.2022 18:55:02
Magnit announces the AGM invalid
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Krasnodar, Russia (July 1, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the Annual General Shareholders Meeting invalid.
The Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) of PJSC Magnit held on June 30, 2022 in the form of absentee voting has been declared invalid due to the absence of a quorum.
|US55953Q2021
|MSCU
|MGNT
|2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|172212
|1389407
|EQS News Service
